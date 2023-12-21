'No plan so far to make RT-PCR testing mandatory for COVID at airports'

NEW DELHI: Amid an uptick in coronavirus infections in India, there is no plan so far to make RT-PCR testing for Covid 19 mandatory at Airports for travellers in the country, official sources in the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Currently there is no plan so far to make RT-PCR testing for Covid mandatory at airports," official sources told ANI.

India had issued revised guidelines dropping the requirement for RT-PCR-based testing of a random 2 per cent of travellers entering India in the month of July.

According to official sources, India reported 21 total cases of COVID-19 JN.1 sub-variant and there is no increase in hospitalisation rates.

There is also no increase in hospitalisation cases and COVID-19 is an incidental finding in people hospitalised due to other medical conditions.

"The hospitalised cases are due to other medical conditions and COVID-19 is an incidental finding," said official sources.

In the last two weeks, a total number of 23 deaths have been reported so far sources said further.

On Thursday India recorded 594 fresh Covid19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 2,669 from 2,311 reported on Wednesday.