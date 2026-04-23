No one will be able to infiltrate Bengal after BJP wins polls: Amit Shah

Addressing a public rally at Balagarh in Hooghly district on a day when voting for the first phase was underway, he said the BJP was poised to form a government in the state with a full majority.

"Today, the voting for the first phase is almost over, and this is my 30th programme across Bengal. On May 5, Didi's game will be up. The BJP will form a government in Bengal with a full majority," he said.

The result of the West Bengal Assembly polls will be declared on May 4.

Asserting that infiltration was hurting the state's economy and national security, Shah said, "Intruders are eating away the jobs of Bengal's youth, the rations of the poor, and working to undermine the country's security."