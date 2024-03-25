"No one to demand constant proof of loyalty": Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his 'indigenous' remark on the migrant Muslim Community, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that he is no one to demand constant proofs of loyalty.

"Bengali-speaking Muslims are already 'indigenous' to India. He is no one to demand constant proof of loyalty. This is just a naked show of bigotry & racism," Owaisi posted on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government does not have a problem with anyone calling themselves "indigenous" as long as they prohibit child marriage, do not engage in polygamy and encourage their children to pursue higher education.

"We don't have an issue with anyone calling themselves as indigenous- provided they prohibit child marriage, do not engage in polygamy, encourage their children to pursue higher education, etc.- parameters which are an intrinsic part of the larger Assamese society," Sarma said in a post on 'X'.

Asking the immigrant Muslim community to follow the Assamese culture in order to be treated as indigenous, Sarma said, "I have always said to the immigrant Muslim people that his government does not mind being indigenous but they should not get married twice or thrice. This is not the custom of the Assamese people."

"You should not allow girls aged 11-12 to get married. You should enrol your children to be a doctor or engineer, and not into a madrasa. To be indigenous, one has to accept the culture here," the Chief Minister added.

Citing an example, Sarma said, "Hindus, Muslims, Assamese Hindus, Assamese Muslims- irrespective of whether they follow Sankaradeva or not, all of them respect him."

Assam has the second-largest population of Muslims after J&K.

Notably, the Assam Cabinet had repealed the 'Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, of 1935.