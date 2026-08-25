No new strain of H1N1 identified, current surge part of seasonal influenza pattern: ICMR DG

Addressing media on Tuesday, he said that the circulating virus is the familiar Influenza A (H1N1) pdm09 lineage that has been present since the 2009 pandemic.

The virus has since become an endemic, seasonal flu and most infections are mild and self-limiting.

"What we ordinarily call cough and cold is often caused by influenza viruses, and H1N1 is one of the types of Influenza A," Dr Bahl said.

He said H1N1 was earlier commonly referred to as swine flu, but has now become a seasonal influenza virus that circulates every year.