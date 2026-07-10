No new Ayyappa Sangamam, Lord Ayyappa needs no publicity: TDB chief

On the financial dispute over the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, Jayakumar said the board's auditor had not accepted the claim of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society that around Rs 6 crore was still due for the event.

He said the board had already disbursed the funds it had received to the society and the remaining issues would be dealt with separately.

The TDB also announced a series of reforms aimed at making the annual pilgrimage more transparent and efficient.

Jayakumar said the pilgrimage management would be fully digitised from this season.