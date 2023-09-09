No need to mix religion, politics, says Kharge

RAIPUR: Religion and politics were different things and one need not mix them, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday. The comment came in the backdrop of a political row that was triggered by DMK youth wing leader and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks about Sanatana Dharma.

Kharge was speaking to reporters after attending the Chhattisgarh government’s ‘Bharose ka Sammelan’ event in Thekwa in Rajnandgaon district.

When asked about Udhayanidhi’s remark that Sanatana Dharma was divisive and lacked equality, and sought its eradication like an infectious disease, Kharge said, “I have not come here to speak about anyone’s religion.

I have come to participate in the programme (Bharose ka Sammelan) meant for the poor. Religion and politics are different things and there is no need to mix them. I don’t want to debate on it.”

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh minister Rajesh Munat said Kharge should clarify if the Congress supported Udhayanidhi’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said it was not right to attract the anger of the entire country and that no one agreed with his statement. “It is not right to attract the anger of the entire country by making such remarks.

No one agrees with the remarks made by Udhayanidhi on Sanatana Dharma. Even if such views are personal, they should keep it to themselves,” he said.