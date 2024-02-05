No need for stir, says IUML chief

MALAPPURAM: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Sunday landed in a controversy over his recent statement that there is no need to protest against the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, as both the new temple and the proposed mosque would strengthen secularism in the country.

IUML is a major ally of the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala and an influential political party among the Muslim community.

Thangal made the statement during an event on January 24 at Manjeri near here, but a video of it went viral today.

While the Indian National League (INL), a coalition partner of the LDF government lashed out at the IUML leader, the Congress and the IUML defended Thangal and said he was trying to prevent any campaign of hatred and attempts to divide society.

Addressing the event at Manjeri, Thangal had said that the Ram temple which is “worshipped and revered by the majority of the people” in the country “is a reality”.

“We can’t go back from that. There is no need for us to protest against it. The temple came up based on a court order and the Babri Masjid is about to be constructed. These two are now part of India. The Ram temple and the proposed Babri Masjid are two best examples that strengthen secularism of our country,” Thangal was seen saying in the video.