No MP enjoys privilege; would be forced to take action to maintain LS dignity: Birla

Referring to remarks by some members that the Leader of the Opposition (Rahul Gandhi) was disallowed to table a magazine article based on the unpublished memoir of former Army chief M M Naravane on the India-China conflict of 2020, Birla cited rulings by past speakers when members were not allowed to table documents by the Chair.

"From this sacred Chair, I wish to clarify that whether it is the Leader of the House (Prime Minister), the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), ministers, or any other member - all members can speak only by following the procedures laid down in the rules of the House," he said.

The speaker said some members believe that the LoP may rise at any time and speak on any subject of their choosing, they consider this to be a special privilege.

"Whenever the prime minister or any minister wishes to make a statement in the House, prior permission of the speaker is required. No member in this House possesses any privilege to speak outside the framework of these rules," he said and cited a few past examples when chair did not allow to lay photographs, government documents and quote letters in the House.