No MP enjoys privilege; would be forced to take action to maintain LS dignity: Birla

NEW DELHI: Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said Lok Sabha functions strictly according to rules and no member has the privilege to speak whenever he or she wishes and warned that if anyone behaves contrary to the decorum of the House, he would be compelled to take strict action to preserve its dignity.
A day after a resolution seeking his removal from office was defeated, Birla also said in Lok Sabha that members may personally agree or disagree with the decision of the Chair, but it remains his duty to enforce the rules, procedures and traditions of the House.
He said the Chair does not belong to any individual, it is a symbol of India’s democratic traditions, the spirit of the Constitution, and the prestige of this great institution.
The speaker said whether it is the Leader of the House (Prime Minister), the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), or any other member - they can speak only by following the procedures laid down in the rules of the House.
Thursday was the first time Birla came to the House to conduct the proceedings since the notice of no confidence was given against him by the opposition on February 10 during the first part of the Budget session, which ended on February 13. The second part of the session began on March 9.
Birla said MPs always must remember that disagreements and intense exchanges of ideas are natural in parliamentary debate but there is a clear line between democratic discourse and disorder.
"Waving placards, shouting slogans, tearing papers, or climbing on desks are contrary to our great parliamentary traditions. Such behaviour not only disrupts proceedings but also diminishes the prestige of the House," he said, adding whether there is praise or criticism, his resolve remains the same: to protect the dignity of the House and uphold its rules.
Referring to remarks by some members that the Leader of the Opposition (Rahul Gandhi) was disallowed to table a magazine article based on the unpublished memoir of former Army chief M M Naravane on the India-China conflict of 2020, Birla cited rulings by past speakers when members were not allowed to table documents by the Chair.
"From this sacred Chair, I wish to clarify that whether it is the Leader of the House (Prime Minister), the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), ministers, or any other member - all members can speak only by following the procedures laid down in the rules of the House," he said.
The speaker said some members believe that the LoP may rise at any time and speak on any subject of their choosing, they consider this to be a special privilege.
"Whenever the prime minister or any minister wishes to make a statement in the House, prior permission of the speaker is required. No member in this House possesses any privilege to speak outside the framework of these rules," he said and cited a few past examples when chair did not allow to lay photographs, government documents and quote letters in the House.
Therefore, he said, while MPs indeed enjoy freedom of speech in Parliament, it is subject to the rules and procedures approved by the House.
"I have always endeavoured to conduct the proceedings of the House with impartiality, discipline, balance, and in accordance with the rules. The primary responsibility of the speaker is to maintain harmony, order, and efficiency in the House while carrying everyone together. My constant effort has been to ensure that the dignity, decorum, and prestige of the House continue to grow," he said.
Birla said he has always maintained cordial personal relations with members across party lines and never wishes for any action to be taken against any member.
"Whenever certain members behave in a manner contrary to the decorum of the House, I am compelled to take strict decisions in order to preserve the dignity of this institution," he said.
He added that whenever disciplinary action becomes necessary to maintain order in the House, "it causes me deep sadness".
Referring to concerns expressed by some MPs during the two-day debate regarding respect for women MPs, Birla said he has always held the highest respect for all women members.
"My endeavour has always been to ensure that every woman member gets the opportunity to speak in the House. I take pride in the fact that during my tenure every woman MP, including first-time, has expressed her valuable views in this House," he said.
However, he said, when certain members crossed the Well of the House, approached the treasury benches raising slogans and displaying banners, an unexpected situation could have arisen.
"In order to prevent any such situation and maintain order, I requested the Leader of the House (Prime Minister) not to enter the chamber at that moment," he said, reiterating his February 5 statement in the House.
On February 5, Birla had said that he had concrete information that many Congress MPs could carry out an "unexpected act" by reaching the spot where Prime Minister Narendra Modi sits and therefore he asked him not to come to the House to deliver his reply to the debate on motion of thanks to the President's address.
He said he was grateful to the members of the House for reposing their faith in him during debate. He also thanked all those who spoke in favour of him as well as against him.