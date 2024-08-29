No moral, legal standing for Mukesh to continue as MLA, should resign: CPI leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI leader Annie Raja on Thursday said CPI(M) MLA and Malayalam actor M Mukesh no longer has the legal or moral standing to continue in his post as legislator following the registration of a rape case against him.

Raja said that after the Justice Hema Committee report was made public, some women had made allegations against the MLA and even at that time the CPI was of the view that he should resign in order for the truth to come out.

"Now with a case being registered against him, he no longer has the moral or legal standing to continue in that post. He should resign from his post as MLA.

"It will also support the state government's efforts to ensure a safe and secure working environment for women in the film industry in the wake of the Hema Committee's findings and recommendations," she said.

The CPI leader further said that if Mukesh does not resign as MLA, the state government's "sincere and honest" efforts would be hampered.

"It will also affect the image of the state government. The Left front is pro-women," she added.

On Wednesday, some LDF ministers had said the government will await the probe's outcome before acting with regard to Mukesh.

State ministers K N Balagopal and A K Saseendran had indicated that further action hinges on the findings of the probe by the special police team.

Balagopal had said the state government has taken a strict stance on the Justice Hema Committee report's startling disclosures of sexual misconduct by male actors and subsequent allegations.

"The report is also before the Kerala High Court. A proper and transparent investigation will be carried out and based on its findings things will be taken forward. So, there is no need to go for any preconceived judgment," Balagopal had said.

Saseendran had said that Mukesh should be given an opportunity to prove his innocence and the complainant should be given the chance to show evidence of her allegations.

"That is how our legal justice system works. Steps will be taken according to it. Whether to resign or not is his (Mukesh) personal decision," the minister said.

An FIR under IPC 376 (rape) was registered against the actor at Maradu police station in Kochi city on Wednesday night, a police officer said.

The case was registered under the IPC as the offence allegedly occurred before the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita came into force, he said.

This is the third FIR against a high profile Malayalam film personality following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

On Wednesday, Thiruvananthapuram museum police had booked actor Sidhique for allegedly raping an actress in a hotel eight years ago.

The first case, under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), was against director Ranjith on a complaint by a female actor from West Bengal regarding an incident which occurred in 2009.

Following the allegation by the actor, Ranjith had resigned from his post as chairman of the state-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy.

Sidhique had also resigned as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the allegations against him.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Amidst allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them.