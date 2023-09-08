No form of extremism acceptable: UK PM assures India on concerns about activities of Khalistani elements

NEW DELHI: Asserting that no form of extremism or violence is acceptable in the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that his government is working closely with the Indian government to particularly tackle pro-Khalistan extremism and it will not be tolerated.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sunak also spoke about his sense of pride in his Indian roots and the FTA negotiations between the two countries.

Answering a question about concerns in India about activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Britain, the UK Prime Minster said the two countries have working groups to share intelligence and information so that this kind of violent extremism can be rooted out.

"It's a really important question and let me just say unequivocally that no form of extremism or violence like that is acceptable in the UK. And that's why we are working very closely with the Indian government to particularly tackle 'PKE' Pro-Khalistan Extremism,” Rishi Sunak told ANI.

“I don't think it's right. Our security Minister recently was just in India talking to his counterparts. We have working groups together to share intelligence and information so that we can root out this kind of violent extremism. It's not right and I won't tolerate it in the UK," he added.

The National Investigation Agency is probing the attack on the Indian High Commission in London by pro-Khalistan elements in March this year.

The anti-terror agency has registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and began its probe into the incident in which the Tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down. India had lodged a strong protest with the UK over the incident.

Rishi Sunak reached India earlier in the day to take part in the G20 Summit being held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. He is accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty.