"No fight in NCP": Supriya Sule in Nagpur

NAGPUR: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday said that there is no fight in the party adding there is no question of the symbol ‘going away’.

MP Sule said that the party was founded by senior leader Sharad Pawar and it is obvious that the symbol should remain with him.

“There is no fight in the NCP... The party was established by Sharad Pawar 25 years ago... From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, everyone knows NCP means Sharad Pawar. NCP national president is Sharad Pawar, and the Maharashtra state president is Jayant Patil. There is no question of it (the symbol) going away. The party was made by Sharad Pawar, so the symbol should remain with him it is obvious,” Supriya Sule said while speaking to reporters in Nagpur.

Ajit Pawar earlier in July approached the Election Commission staking claim to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the party symbol amid the feud between the two factions of the party.

Later, the Election Commission wrote to both factions of the party accepting that there had been a split in the party. The Commission has set October 6 as the date of the first hearing in the dispute.

In July the Commission issued a show-cause notice to NCP group led by Sharad Pawar following a petition filed by the Ajit Pawar faction. The petition claimed that Ajit Pawar should be declared NCP president and should be allotted the party’s watch symbol as per the provisions of the symbols order, 1968, reports Prafulla Marpakwar.

Ajit Pawar had filed the petition before the ECI on June 30, and while he was sworn in as deputy chief minister on July 2, his notice reached the ECI office on July 5.

Ajit Pawar had submitted the petition along with affidavits of MPs, MLAs and MLCs to support his claim.