No Ebola case reported in country so far; screening strengthened at Points of Entry: Nadda

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said passengers arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan were screened between May 23 and July 28 based on self-declaration forms submitted by international travellers, and through the Air Suvidha 2.0 portal.

No case of Ebola disease has been reported in the country so far, Nadda said.

He said the government has not imposed any blanket restriction on entry of travellers from Ebola-affected countries, he said, adding that all international passengers arriving at Points of Entry are being screened for a history of travel to the affected countries during the preceding 21 days.