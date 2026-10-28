No doubt about role of militant group headed by fellow deputy CM’s husband in Naga killings: Manipur Dy CM Losii Dikho

Dikho, who cited conversations with people released from captivity as the basis for his allegation, also told PTI in an exclusive interview that the Centre’s representatives and “political agencies” are reaching out to the state’s Naga legislators to “bring about a understanding” over their demand for action against Nemcha Kipgen.

Her husband Thangboi Kipgen heads the Kuki National Front (President), or KNF(P), which is among the outfits covered by the tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement involving the Centre, the Manipur government and Kuki armed groups.

The abduction and killing of six Naga men during a hostage crisis involving the Nagas and Kukis in May-June this year in Kangpokpi and Senapati, which sharply escalated tensions between the communities, is under investigation by the National Investigation Agency. Nemcha Kipgen has previously denied allegations of collusion with militants.

While Senapati is predominantly Naga, Kangpokpi is Kuki-Zo dominated with several pockets of Naga concentration. The divide is sharp, the on-ground tension rippling inevitably across to the highest levels of state governance.

Holding the KNF(P) responsible for violence in Kangpokpi district, Dikho told PTI, “She (Nemcha Kipgen) should say, ‘I am the deputy chief minister of the state. Why should my husband’s organisation be fighting and killing people’?”

“She should step down. If she does not want to leave her position, she should immediately tell her husband’s organisation to stop fighting and killing Nagas," Dikho, a three-term Naga People’s Front MLA from Mao in Senapati district, added.

Dikho’s allegations have exposed the public rift between the two deputy chief ministers appointed when the BJP-led government headed by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh took office in February. Dikho is a Naga, Kipgen a Kuki and Khemchand a Meitei, appointments that reflected the desire to strike an ethnic balance in the strife-torn northeastern state.

His Naga People’s Front is a partner in the BJP-led Manipur government, leads the government with the BJP as an ally in Nagaland and is an NDA constituent.

Dikho and Manipur's seven other Naga MLAs out of nine wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in late August seeking action against Nemcha Kipgen, the arrest of Kuki militant leaders allegedly involved in attacks on Nagas, and abrogation of the SoO agreement.

The SoO pact, renegotiated in September 2025, expired in September this year without renewal. Though there is no fresh agreement, officials said both sides -- Union government and Kuki outfits -- are respecting the terms of the agreement.

According to Dikho, there was “some movement” towards addressing the concerns of Naga MLAs who have warned that their continued support for the BJP-led government would become difficult if attacks on their community persisted.

Asked what evidence linked the KNF(P) to the killings, Dikho alleged, “The people who were subsequently released from abduction also spoke to me. They spoke about the exchange of those who had been abducted and how the releases were arranged. It was very clear to us who was involved. There is no doubt about it."

He said it was for the Central leadership to decide whether Kipgen should continue as deputy chief minister.

“Why is she remaining silent? She has never openly said that she wants to stop this fighting. She has never said that,” he said.

Dikho claimed that attempts to contact her while the six Naga men were still missing had failed.

“When those six Naga brothers were abducted, before they were killed, we tried to communicate with her, but we failed. That is why we are so unhappy with her,” he said.