No differences with Keralam CM over power procurement, says Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph

Joseph said the state needed to plan for its future power requirements rather than wait for an acute shortage to emerge.

He said the power situation had improved temporarily following rainfall in the state, cooler weather in northern India and the Deepavali holidays, which had reduced demand.

"However, that does not mean the electricity crisis has been resolved. We are continuing our efforts to procure more power, particularly to meet our long-term requirements during the summer," he said.

The minister said the state had recently secured an additional 540 MW of electricity from NTPC through discussions held in New Delhi about a month ago involving the chief minister, himself and the company's chairman.

"Following those discussions, NTPC has agreed to provide us 270 MW plus another 270 MW. This will help us get electricity at a comparatively lower price," he said.

Joseph said the arrangement would provide some relief but stressed that the state needed additional long-term power procurement agreements to meet summer demand.

He said Keralam's electricity requirement had been increasing steadily, with demand rising by around 1,000 MW compared with the previous year and more than doubling over the past decade. However, power generation within the state had not kept pace with the increase, he said.

"Over the last 10 years, our electricity demand has increased by around 2,500 MW, but generation has increased by only 150 MW," he said, pointing out that Keralam depended largely on hydropower projects for electricity generation.

The minister also explained that the increase in rooftop solar generation could not be considered a complete solution to the state's power requirements.

Solar power generated by households and supplied to the grid was largely available during the daytime, while Keralam's demand remained high during the night, he said.

"We need electricity particularly during night hours. We cannot depend entirely on solar power generated during the day. We need battery storage facilities to preserve the solar energy generated during the daytime and use it at night," he said.