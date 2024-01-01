No differences in MVA on allocation of seats for elections: Maharashtra Cong chief

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Monday said there are no differences in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the allocation of seats for upcoming elections.

He also said "winnability" will be the criterion for the distribution of tickets (for Lok Sabha elections 2024).

The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Congress.

"Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has already clarified his stand on the allocation of seats. The goal of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in elections," Patole told reporters..

He said the Congress wants to fight the BJP by taking everyone along and alleged that differences have cropped up in the ruling Mahayuti (grand alliance) over the allocation of seats.

"To quell these differences, the BJP will eventually use the ED and CBI to silence its allies," he alleged..

The Mahayuti includes the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction).