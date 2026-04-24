No court can force minor to carry pregnancy against her will: SC

The apex court said the choice of the pregnant woman is relevant rather than that of the child to be born.

"It is easy to say that if the pregnant woman is not interested in raising the child she may give away the child in adoption and, therefore, she must give birth to the child.

"That cannot be a consideration particularly in cases where the child to be born is unwanted. In such a situation, directing the pregnant woman to give birth to the child against her wishes and, therefore, continue her pregnancy would negate the welfare of the pregnant woman and make it subordinate to the child yet to be born," the bench said.