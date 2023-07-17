No contentment in fighting with ‘weak’ opponents: Santosh Kumar Suman

PATNA: Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) National President Santosh Kumar Suman has claimed that there is no satisfaction in fighting a weak opposition unless the opposition unity is not strong.

"The opposition parties cannot become united. In Maharashtra, there is a buzz about Sharad Pawar meeting Amit Shah. Ajit Pawar is meeting Sharad Pawar. There are many things unfolding in politics. There is no concrete policy in the opposition unity. They have not decided the face with which they would contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, the name of Narendra Modi is already finalised here," Suman said.

Reacting to various political parties going for the NDA meeting on July 18, the HAM Chief added: "It will be ascertained only during the meeting. Every party is wanting to enhance their own space after joining NDA and fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with full strength. Everything is finalised in NDA, only the seat-sharing arrangement is not finalised yet.”