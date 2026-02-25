No concern over Abhishek and Tilak's form, but open to playing Sanju: Sitanshu Kotak

Coming into the ICC showpiece in blazing form, Abhishek has found the going tough so far, scoring a mere 15 runs from four matches at an average of 3.75 and a strike-rate of 75.

But Kotak did not doubt the quality of the left-hander, who had to miss the group match against Namibia with a stomach bug.

"Abhishek's health was a little bad, and after that, there wasn't that much momentum. But in the last game (vs SA), he looked good, and over-thinking about one individual, personally, I never liked that," Kotak said during the pre-match press conference.

"If we focus so much on one person, then obviously, that person also will be under pressure. When he was scoring 80, 70, 90 in 30 balls or 100 in 40, 50 balls, that time nobody was discussing.

"Our job is to keep him in a good frame of mind. Once he starts hitting the ball again, you'll see the same Abhishek again. Now, in T20s, nobody can give a guarantee that he will do it in the next match. So, I think it's not far (Abhishek getting a big score)," he added.

But Abhishek's struggle against off-spinners in this event has been obvious. He has even got out to a rookie like Aryan Dutt of the Netherlands.

So, is Sanju Samson in reckoning for the game against Zimbabwe to take on the spinners in the African outfit?

Kotak did not deny that team management is pondering over the option but did not commit to the nature of the changes.

"There can be changes, yes, because two left-handers are opening, number three is left-handed, and opposition is bowling spin. I personally don't think there is any problem in that but because we lost the last game (against South Africa), we lost a wicket in the first over...obviously, any team would think," he said.

"We'll see how it goes because we never decide the team too early. And obviously, it's not fair to start telling your planning in advance. But there will be thoughts," he added.