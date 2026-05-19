No coercive action for now against slum residents near PM house: Delhi HC

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia listed for hearing on May 26 an appeal by certain residents of Bhai Ram Camp, DID Camp, and Masjid Camp assailing a single judge's order, which refused to interfere with their eviction.

The court asked the counsel for the authorities as well as the appellants to take instructions on the aspect of decent rehabilitation of the residents of the three camps.