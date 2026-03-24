No clarity on number of voters deleted even as EC publishes post-SIR supplementary list

The booth-wise first supplementary voters' list was published on the EC's website around midnight.

Around 60 lakh names were marked as "under adjudication" in the final voters' list published on February 28. Following that, 705 judicial officers were engaged to determine whether these names would be kept or deleted from the electoral rolls, in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court.

The supplementary list contains the names of those voters whose cases have been adjudicated by these judicial officers.