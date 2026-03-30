No 'Bahujan' representation in senior leadership of institutions, fighting this discrimination: Rahul Gandhi

While the policy of reservation enables members of these communities to secure jobs at the entry level, reaching higher-ranking positions thereafter is rendered virtually impossible for them due to this systemic, policy-driven discrimination, Gandhi claimed.

"It was distressing to learn of this situation, yet it came as absolutely no surprise that Dalits and Adivasis have never been given the opportunity to reach the apex positions within these banks. I have consistently reiterated this very truth from every available platform," he said.

"It is against this very discrimination -- against this very injustice -- that we are fighting. Together, we will transform this reality to ensure that every section of society secures equal participation and representation in every institution across the nation," Gandhi said.