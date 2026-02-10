No attempt to remove Lok Sabha Speaker has ever been successful

"All the members of the House are counted to compute the majority, not the members present and voting, which is the normal practice. It means the effective membership of the House, except the vacancies, is used to calculate the majority," former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary told PTI.

The notice has to be submitted to the Lok Sabha secretary general, and not the deputy speaker or anyone else, he said.

The document is then examined at the preliminary stage to see whether it contains "very specific charges", he said.