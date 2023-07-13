NMC defers NeXT exam till further notice

CHENNAI: The National Medical Council (NMC) has announced that the NeXT (National Exit Test) exam would be deferred till further notice.



In a public notice issued by the medical body, it stated "All the stakeholders are hereby informed that the National Exit Test (NEXT) examination is deferred on the advice of the Ministry, dated 11.07.2023, till further directions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare."



The exit test was supposed to be conducted for the final year MBBS students from the 2019 batch.

