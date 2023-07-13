Begin typing your search...

NMC defers NeXT exam till further notice

The national-level exit test was supposed to be conducted for the final year MBBS students from the 2019 batch.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 July 2023 10:06 AM GMT
NMC defers NeXT exam till further notice
X

TN medical students protest seeking cancellation of NeXT exam; NMC's public notice

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The National Medical Council (NMC) has announced that the NeXT (National Exit Test) exam would be deferred till further notice.

In a public notice issued by the medical body, it stated "All the stakeholders are hereby informed that the National Exit Test (NEXT) examination is deferred on the advice of the Ministry, dated 11.07.2023, till further directions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare."

The exit test was supposed to be conducted for the final year MBBS students from the 2019 batch.

NationalNMCNeXT examNational Medical CouncilNational Exit TestMedical studentsMBBS students
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X