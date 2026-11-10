NMC cautions students against fake medical colleges, fraudulent admission offers

The advisory comes in compliance with directions of the Supreme Court in an ongoing case -- Ayesha Jain v Amity University, Noida and Others -- in which the court directed regulatory bodies, including the commission, to caution students and parents against dealing with educational institutions without first verifying their authenticity.

The direction was issued in the context of a reported instance of a purported fake medical college operating from a farmhouse and claiming to offer various courses.

The commission said students and parents should "exercise due diligence and verify the authenticity and regulatory status of any institution" before seeking admission, enrolling in or making any payment towards a medical course.

It advised students seeking admission to MBBS courses to verify whether the college is included in the official list of medical colleges published by the commission and whether the requisite permission has been granted for the relevant academic year.

The commission cautioned that the presence of a college in an official list or its operation in an earlier year "shall not, by itself, be treated as confirmation of permission to admit students for every subsequent academic year or beyond the approved intake".