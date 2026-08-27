NLSIU Bengaluru cancels convocation, cites 'unavoidable circumstances'

The development comes days after the students and alumni of National Law School of India University (NLSIU) here had opposed CJI Surya Kant and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra attending the convocation scheduled on September 12.

In a letter addressed to graudating students, the University Registrar said that on August 3, 2026, the Academic Administration team had emailed the graduating students with advance notice of September 12, 2026 as the proposed date for the annual convocation.

"Despite our collective best efforts, due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to hold the 34th annual convocation," the letter said.

The university said that all graduating students will be conferred their degrees in absentia after due approvals by the Governing Bodies.

"Students may elect to receive their certificates by courier or collect them at campus," the university said, adding that it will share a new form and the process with all graduating students to choose their preferred option later in the day.

In a statement dated August 15, the students and alumni had condemned the now-withdrawn BCI order to halt the enrolment of students of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, and expressed their solidarity with the students at NALSAR, who they said have shown exemplary courage and moral conviction in speaking truth to power.