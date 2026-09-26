19 die after drinking spurious liquor in Nagaland

Police said Mokokchung district reported eight deaths and Tuensang district 11 over the past two days following consumption of suspected illicit liquor.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Superintendent of Police I Bunglang Chang, has been constituted to investigate the deaths and trace the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated liquor, Senior Superintendent of Police, Vesupra Kezo, said on Saturday.

Samples have been sent to Guwahati for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of deaths, he said. "We have obtained some leads, but it is too premature to disclose details."