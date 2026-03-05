Nitish likely to file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls

State minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary had confirmed on Wednesday that Kumar was considering entering the Rajya Sabha, which would bring to an end his tenure as the longest-serving chief minister of the state.

With Kumar likely to step down after leading the ruling NDA to a landslide victory in the 2025 assembly elections, a BJP leader is expected to take over the top post.

If that happens, Bihar will get its first BJP chief minister -- the only Hindi heartland state where the party has not held the office so far.

However, an official announcement regarding Kumar's entry into the Upper House of Parliament is yet to be made.

Five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar will go to the polls on March 16.