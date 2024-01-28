Nitish Kumar's exit a 'gain' for INDIA bloc, says DMK

CHENNAI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's exit from the Mahagathbandhan alliance and consequently the INDIA bloc to align with the BJP is a ''loss'' for the Saffron party and a ''gain'' for the opposition alliance, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK said on Sunday.

Reacting to Janata Dal (United) President and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's move, which is being seen as a body blow to the INDIA alliance, DMK spokesperson J Constandine Ravindran said, ''People will never accept this act of betrayal.'' Ravindran told PTI.

"Though Kumar is a veteran leader in Bihar, he has completely lost credibility. He has no integrity. Integrity and credibility are very important for a leader.''

Furthermore, he said: ''Nitish Kumar leaving the INDIA bloc is a gain for us (opposition alliance) and it is a loss for the BJP. People will teach a lesson to Nitish Kumar at the right time.''

The JD(U) chief is shifting loyalties for the fifth time, Ravindran said, adding that Kumar had joined the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar only in August 2022.