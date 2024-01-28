Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form government in Bihar with BJP's support

CHENNAI: After resigning from the post of CM, Nitish Kumar staked claim to form the government in Bihar with BJP's support.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Patna and handed over his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

After resigning from the CM's post he said that he decided to exit from the INDIA bloc as it failed expectations.

“We formed an INDIA bloc and was asking them to take necessary steps but they were not working on it. The work progress in the INDIAlliance was not according to our expectation, and hence I finally decided to exit from it,” Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar also blamed the RJD leaders for making several statements against him. “They were making several statements against me. Working with RJD has turned out very tough and hence I have broken the alliance with them,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Congress compared Kumar's decision to resign as Bihar CM and leaving the Mahagathbandhan alliance in the State to a ''chameleon'', and said the people of the State will never forgive him for his ''betrayal''.