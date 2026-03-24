Nitish Kumar set to be elected JD (U) president

The deadline for the withdrawal of nomination for the candidature of Janata Dal (United) president was 11 am on March 24 (Tuesday), said Mohammad Nisar, the party's national general secretary.

"Since the nomination of only Nitish Kumar has been filed, Aneel Prasad Hegde, the returning officer and former Rajya Sabha MP, will be issuing the certificate of election of Kumar today at 2.30 pm," he said.