Nitish Kumar greets Rahul Gandhi on birthday
PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday extended birthday greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
In a message posted on his official Twitter handle, Kumar wished Gandhi a long life and good health.
"Heartiest greetings and good wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi ji on his birthday. Wish you a healthy and long life", the JD(U) leader tweeted in Hindi.
श्री राहुल गांधी जी को जन्मदिन पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। आपके स्वस्थ एवं सुदीर्घ जीवन की कामना है। @RahulGandhi— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 19, 2023
Gandhi is scheduled to visit the Bihar capital later this week to attend a meeting of top leaders opposed to the BJP, convened by Kumar to discuss the strategy for next year's Lok Sabha polls.
