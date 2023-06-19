Nitish Kumar greets Rahul Gandhi on birthday

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday extended birthday greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In a message posted on his official Twitter handle, Kumar wished Gandhi a long life and good health.

"Heartiest greetings and good wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi ji on his birthday. Wish you a healthy and long life", the JD(U) leader tweeted in Hindi.

Gandhi is scheduled to visit the Bihar capital later this week to attend a meeting of top leaders opposed to the BJP, convened by Kumar to discuss the strategy for next year's Lok Sabha polls.