Begin typing your search...

Nitish Kumar greets Rahul Gandhi on birthday

"Heartiest greetings and good wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi ji on his birthday. Wish you a healthy and long life", the JD(U) leader tweeted in Hindi.

ByPTIPTI|19 Jun 2023 9:00 AM GMT
Nitish Kumar greets Rahul Gandhi on birthday
X

Rahul Gandhi; Nitish Kumar

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday extended birthday greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In a message posted on his official Twitter handle, Kumar wished Gandhi a long life and good health.

"Heartiest greetings and good wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi ji on his birthday. Wish you a healthy and long life", the JD(U) leader tweeted in Hindi.

Gandhi is scheduled to visit the Bihar capital later this week to attend a meeting of top leaders opposed to the BJP, convened by Kumar to discuss the strategy for next year's Lok Sabha polls.

NitishRahul GandhiRahulBihar Chief Minister Nitish KumarBihar Chief Minister
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X