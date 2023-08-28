Nitish Kumar declines role of national convener of INDIA bloc

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday clarified his stance on the possibility of accepting the role of national convener of the INDIA bloc if offered. He stated, “I don’t want to become anything. He further added that he has no such desire and just wants to unite all the political parties ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While speaking to ANI, when asked if he would accept the role of convener if offered, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "I don't want to become anything. I have been telling you this again and again. I have no such desire. I just want to unite everyone."

Meanwhile, when asked about the INDIA Coalition meeting in Mumbai and Nitish Kumar being made the national convener of the INDIA bloc Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said, all parties are working together and there will be discussions on the agenda. Parties can join, and whatever decision everyone makes will be acceptable to everyone.

Meanwhile while speaking to reporters on Sunday Nitish Kumar had hinted at the possible expansion of the alliance with a few more regional parties expected to join hands with the alliance. "We will discuss the INDIA alliance's strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Seat sharing and other issues are also on our agenda for the meeting. A few more political parties will join our coalition. I want to unite the maximum number of parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working in that direction" said Nitish Kumar.

The INDIA alliance meeting is going to be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. In the scheduled meeting the logo of the INDIA bloc is also likely to be unveiled. The alliance is also expected to name a convener and the Bihar Chief Minister is said to be a frontrunner for the position. Nitish Kumar played a key role in bringing together the various opposition parties to form the INDIA alliance. A total of 26 to 27 parties are likely to participate in the third meeting of the newly formed opposition alliance in Mumbai.