Nitish govt changed autopsy report of Vijay Singh: BJP

PATNA: A day after the district administration of Patna released the post-mortem report of BJP leader Vijay Singh and claimed that his death had happened due to cardiac arrest; leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha accused the Nitish Kumar government of changing the report.

"It is a game underway in Bihar to convert murder into natural death. In the case of Vijay Singh, he became a martyr during the lathi charge by the Patna Police on July 13, but the Patna district administration is saying that it was cardiac arrest,” Sinha said.

They did the same in Lakhisarai when a trader was lynched by a violent mob and police declared it natural death. Four persons killed a priest in Lord Shiv temple in Vaishali and the police said that he died due to cardiac arrest," Sinha said.

"Nitish Kumar has a big influence on bureaucrats. Once the senior officers say it is a heart attack, the junior officers would not dare to say the truth. All the government machinery is with Nitish Kumar and hence changing the post-mortem report is not a big deal for them," Sinha said.

Earlier on Thursday, Patna DM Chandrashekher Singh said that the death of Vijay Singh happened due to cardiac arrest.

He said that the post-mortem report and histo-pathological report was submitted by the medical board with a remark of death due to heart attack and not due to lathi charge. However, the Patna district administration on the day of lathi charge said that Vijay Singh was found unconscious in Chajju Bagh area and was not present at the affected Dak Bungalow chowk where the lathi charge took place.

"Vijay Singh and his friend Mahesh Chandravansi were found walking at 1.19 p.m. at JP roundabout and heading towards Chajjubagh road while the lathi charge happened at 12.55 p.m. Vijay was alive and walked on the road for 20 minutes after the lathi charge. There was not a single scratch on the body of Vijay Singh. He was unconscious between 1.22 p.m. to 1.27 p.m. and CCTV cameras are confirming it," Patna district magistrate said.