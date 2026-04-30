NITI Aayog maps a $30 trillion India

The document launched on Monday, marks a clear inflection in policy thinking: incremental progress will not suffice; the next phase must deliver non-linear, ‘hockey-stick’ growth by leveraging interoperable digital systems, data and artificial intelligence.

India aims to emerge as a high-income, globally competitive economy with a per capita income of $18,000 by 2047, while ensuring that growth remains inclusive and geographically distributed. According to the document, DPI—already contributing about 1% of GDP, has the potential to expand its impact to nearly 4% by 2030 if extended beyond service delivery into core economic activity.