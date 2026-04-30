NITI Aayog maps a $30 trillion India

CHENNAI: India is preparing for a decisive shift in its development trajectory, with NITI Aayog’s April 2026 roadmap placing Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) at the centre of a strategy to convert welfare-led inclusion into productivity-driven growth and build a $30 trillion economy by 2047.
The document launched on Monday, marks a clear inflection in policy thinking: incremental progress will not suffice; the next phase must deliver non-linear, ‘hockey-stick’ growth by leveraging interoperable digital systems, data and artificial intelligence.
India aims to emerge as a high-income, globally competitive economy with a per capita income of $18,000 by 2047, while ensuring that growth remains inclusive and geographically distributed. According to the document, DPI—already contributing about 1% of GDP, has the potential to expand its impact to nearly 4% by 2030 if extended beyond service delivery into core economic activity.
The roadmap outlines a two-phase trajectory. DPI 2.0 (2025-2035) focuses on strengthening livelihoods, productivity and local economic ecosystems. DPI 3.0 (extending to 2047) seeks to translate these gains into sustained prosperity and higher-value growth.
The current blueprint is firmly centred on DPI 2.0, identifying sectoral interventions that address structural constraints faced by lower- and middle-income groups.
Eight priority areas anchor this transition. These include expanding market access for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enabling them to connect with local talent, and improving farmer incomes through better access to advisory services, credit and market linkages. In parallel, the roadmap calls for strengthening human capability through learner-centric education systems and universal health coverage.
The remaining interventions target systemic bottlenecks — expanding access to credit by unlocking underutilised assets, enabling decentralised energy markets, and ensuring that welfare benefits reliably reach eligible citizens. Going by the document, these measures are designed to address persistent structural challenges such as low productivity, fragmented markets and the high cost of trust and transactions that continue to constrain economic participation.
Execution strategy is central to the roadmap. The document identifies districts as the primary unit of transformation, arguing that India’s diversity requires solutions to be designed and adopted at the local level. A decentralised, district-led approach is expected to aggregate demand for digital solutions, align them with local development priorities and create a pipeline that incentivises innovation and ensures adoption at the grassroots.
The strategy is built around four key imperatives. First, aggregating demand through district programmes to drive large-scale adoption. Second, scaling technology entrepreneurship to create a distributed innovation ecosystem capable of responding to this demand. Third, leveraging artificial intelligence as a productivity multiplier across sectors. Fourth, deploying cross-sector strategic unlocks to remove common barriers that cut across domains.
These cross-sector unlocks are explicitly defined in the document: unlocking data, democratising AI, enhancing human capacity and expanding digital transactions. Together, they aim to reduce friction, improve access to knowledge and markets, and enable trust-based interactions across the economy.
AI is positioned as a central driver of this transition. According to the document, AI can shift systems from reactive to predictive modes — helping farmers anticipate crop risks, enabling MSMEs to gauge demand trends and providing citizens with timely, localised guidance. The emphasis is on making AI accessible through local language interfaces and affordable compute, ensuring its benefits reach beyond large enterprises to individuals and small businesses.
Equally critical is the creation of a functional data economy. The roadmap calls for unlocking public and private data through secure, consent-based frameworks that allow individuals and enterprises to prove identity, credentials and transactions seamlessly. Going by the document, such systems can significantly reduce transaction costs, expand access to credit and markets, and strengthen trust across digital ecosystems.
The approach builds on lessons from India’s DPI 1.0 journey. The JAM Trinity — Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar-based identity and mobile connectivity — enabled rapid financial inclusion, while UPI transformed digital payments at population scale. These initiatives demonstrated how minimal, interoperable digital building blocks can catalyse widespread adoption and economic activity.
The report argues that the next phase must retain these principles while evolving from project-based implementation to continuously improving, product-led ecosystems. At the same time, it also underlines that infrastructure alone will not deliver outcomes.
The government’s role, it states, must be that of an enabler — creating policy frameworks, aggregating demand and allowing private innovation to thrive. Strong institutional capacity, clear regulatory frameworks and trust-based governance are identified as critical to sustaining momentum.
The roadmap sets out a phased implementation plan, beginning with a focused push on MSMEs and agriculture during 2026–27 through pilot programmes in select States, followed by wider replication. It also proposes the creation of a neutral global engagement platform to position India as a leader in DPI and AI for public good.
As India approaches the centenary of its independence, the document presents a clear thesis: digital public infrastructure must evolve from a tool of service delivery into the backbone of economic transformation.
IN A NUTSHELL
Clear shift from welfare delivery to wealth creation and productivity-led growth
DPI contribution projected to rise from 1% to 4% of GDP by 2030
DPI 2.0 (2025–2035) focuses on jobs, incomes, local economies
DPI 3.0 on long-term prosperity
8 key sectors: MSMEs, jobs, farmers, education, healthcare, credit, energy, welfare delivery
Districts identified as core units for implementation and demand creation
Strategy built on four imperatives: demand aggregation, entrepreneurship, AI, systemic unlocks
Four unlocks: data access, AI democratisation, human capacity, digital transactions
AI to enable predictive decision-making and local-language digital access
Goal: Achieve non-linear ‘hockey-stick’ growth by reducing friction, expanding markets, and boosting productivity