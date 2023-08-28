Nita calls the day “momentous” for India after Neeraj’s historic win

MUMBAI: As the nation showers laurels on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra after he won gold in the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation also extended her wishes to him. Nita Ambani called the day “momentous” for India and also praised the rest of the athletes performing well in the championships.

“Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning India’s first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. It is a momentous day for India as the tricolour soared high on the world athletics stage,” said Nita Ambani in a statement.

“Congratulations also to D P Manu, Parul Chaudhary, Jeswin Aldrin, our men's relay team, and our very own Reliance Foundation athlete Kishore Jena for their outstanding performances in making India proud in the global arena,” added the statement. Speaking about the Reliance Foundation partnership with Athletics Federation of India she said, “We, at Reliance Foundation, are proud to partner with the Athletics Federation of India and play our part in the journey of Indian athletes from grassroots to glory!.”

Neeraj Choprawho created history by becoming the first Indian to win gold at the World Athletics Championships having won the silver at the last edition of the World Championshop revealed that his aim was to breach the 90 m mark in the final.

However, things didn't materialise as per his plan and Neeraj's best throw came in his second attempt when he threw 88.17 m. Despite a strong attempt from rival Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan.

Neeraj held on to his lead till the very end to clinch the gold. Neeraj who is yet to breach the 90 m mark in competition told reporters in the post-match news conference, "I wanted to throw more than 90m tonight. But it needs all parts of the puzzle to be there. I couldn't put it all together this evening. Maybe next time."