Nirav Modi case to be 'confidential' as European Court of Human Rights grants anonymity

The court will treat his case as confidential, and proceedings in the matter will be conducted away from the public glare, they said.

"In cases where an applicant has been granted anonymity and the case file is confidential, the court cannot provide any information about that case," the ECHR Press office told PTI.

In around a fortnight, the ECHR is likely to conduct a hearing on Nirav Modi's plea. The court will also hear the Central Bureau of Investigation, following which it might give a verdict, sources said.