'Nipah Virus' suspected: Kerala Health Minister Veena George convenes high-level meeting

KOCHI: Kerala Health Minister Veena George convened a high-level meeting on Saturday in the Malappuram district after reports of a suspected case of the 'Nipah' virus in the state.

The meeting discussed the measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus and to ensure the safety of the public. The officials also reviewed the current situation and the steps taken so far to control the outbreak.

Minister Veena George reached Malappuram to lead the efforts to control the outbreak. The government has also constituted committees to oversee the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Nipah virus control.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, the Director of the National Health Mission, and the District Collectors of Malappuram and Kozhikode.

As per officials, the samples of the suspected patient were sent to the Pune virology lab.

Earlier last month, the Kerala Health Minister announced that Nipah prevention efforts will be intensified in the state, particularly during the critical months of May to September, when the virus is most likely to spread.

Minister George emphasized the importance of extreme caution and outlined several key preventive measures.

She urged the public not to destroy bat habitats, as disturbing them could increase the risk of virus transmission. Additionally, she advised against consuming fruits that have been bitten by birds and drinking honey from banana peels, both of which could be contaminated by bats.

Veena George also highlighted the necessity of proper hygiene, recommending that hands should be thoroughly washed with soap and water if they come into contact with bats, their excrement, or objects they have bitten. She stressed the importance of educating children about these precautions to ensure community-wide awareness and safety.

The Nipah virus, transmitted from animals to humans, can lead to severe illness and fatalities.

On May 19, 2018, a Nipah virus disease (NiV) outbreak was reported in Kozhikode district of Kerala. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there were 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases as of June 1, 2018. The two affected districts were Kozhikode and Mallapuram.

The Nipah outbreak reported in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala in May 2018 was the third Nipah virus outbreak in India, the earlier being in 2001 and 2007, both in West Bengal.