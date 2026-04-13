11 killed, two injured as van collides with cement mixer in Thane district

The fatal crash occurred around 10.45 am on the Raita bridge in Govili village of Murbad, an official from the district rural police told PTI.

The van heading to Murbad from Kalyan collided head-on with a cement mixer coming from the opposite direction, he said.

At least 11 occupants of the van have died, and two injured have been shifted to the central hospital at Ulhasnagar, Murbad tehsildar Abhijit Deshmukh said.