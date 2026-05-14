Nine-judge SC bench reserves order on pleas pertaining to religious discrimination against women.

A constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant heard the matter for 16 days and took note of arguments made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocates C S Vaidyanathan, Abhishek Singhvi, Mukul Rohatgi, Indira Jaising, Neeraj Kishan Kaul and Gopal Sankaranarayanan among others.

The bench also comprised justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

Ahead of the hearing, the Centre had filed written submissions and requested the top court to uphold restriction on the entry of women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple.