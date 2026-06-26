Nihang-police standoff in Uttarakhand ends, group returns to Himachal after talks

The development brought an end to the tension that prevailed at the Kulhal checkpoint in the Vikasnagar area on Thursday night, where a large group of the Sikh sect clashed with the police, pushed through security barricades in an attempt to go towards Hemkund Sahib, a revered Sikh pilgrimage, in Uttarakhand.

According to officials, the Nihangs also called off their planned protest march related to a recent dispute at the Karnaprayag market in Chamoli and a gurdwara in Nagrasu.