NIA searches several locations in 4 states in connection with FICN racket

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday seized fake Indian currency notes, currency printing paper, printer, and digital gadgets in raids across four states to bust fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) rackets.

An NIA official here said that the agency sleuths carried out searches as part of its probe in a case it registered on November 24 this year under several sections of the IPC relating to a larger conspiracy hatched by suspected individuals for trafficking of FICN across the borders and for promoting its circulation across various states of the country.

The official said, "Based on credible information, NIA teams cracked down at the premises of accused Rahul Tanaji Patil aka Javed in Maharashtra’s Kohlapur, Vivek Thakur aka Aditya Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, Mahendar in Karnataka's Ballari district, and suspects Shiva Patil aka Bhimrav in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal and Shashi Bhushan in Bihar’s Rohtas district."

The official said that during the searches, the NIA seized FICN of face value of Rs 6, 600, in denomination of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, along with currency printing papers, from the house of Thakur.

Thakur along with Patil and others, used to procure fake currency and its printing accessories from the bordering countries, for circulation across India, the official said.

"NIA probe found that Patil was using fraudulently obtained SIM cards to take payments by promising to supply fake currency notes. The search at Mahender's house led to the seizure of a printer meant to be used for FICN," the official added.