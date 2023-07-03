NIA raids 5 places in Mumbai, Pune in case linked to Islamic State

NEW DELHI,The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at five locations in Maharashtra's Mumbai and Pune in a case related to Islamic State.

The searches are still underway at one place in Pune and four in Mumbai, sources told ANI, adding the places raided include the premises of suspects having allegiance to Islamic State (ISIS).

The anti-terror agency filed the case earlier this year and started a probe against suspects hatching terror conspiracy as part of an Islamic State (ISIS) plan to carry out incidents of terror and violence and wage a war against India, the sources, privy to the development, added.

"NIA investigations are continued to unearth the whole conspiracy in the case being spread by supporters of IS ideology in India," said the sources.

The move comes two days after the NIA filed its first supplementary chargesheet against nine persons in the ISIS conspiracy case of Shivamogga district in Karnataka. In the case, the accused had conducted a trial IED blast in Shivamogga, besides conducting reconnaissance of multiple places and indulging in the arson of properties and vehicles to spread terror and scare among the people, as part of an Islamic State conspiracy, to carry out incidents of terror and violence in India and wage a war against India.

In March this year, the NIA conducted searches at four locations in Seoni (Madhya Pradesh) and one in Pune in the Islamic State- Khorasan Province (ISKP) case. This case was initially registered by Delhi Police Special Cell after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Okhla, Jamia in Delhi. (ANI)