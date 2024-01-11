NIA raids 32 places in 4 States, 2 UTs in 3 terror-gangster cases; seizes arms, ammunition, cash

NEW DELHI: In its mega crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at 32 locations in four States and two Union Territories (UTs), including the national capital, against dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang, banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and others in connection with its ongoing case in three separate terror-gangster cases.

The anti-terror agency also seized several illegal arms and ammunition, along with incriminating documents, digital devices and cash, in the massive multi-state crackdown in three cases relating to conspiracies and activities of the BKI and the Lawrence Bishnoi crime syndicate, among others.

The 32 locations raided by the NIA sleuths included Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Chandigarh. The mega-operation began early this morning. In the raids, the NIA claimed to have seized two pistols, two magazines and ammunition, along with cash amounting to Rs 4.60 lakhs, besides documents and digital devices. "The three cases in which the NIA swooped down today relate to the terror activities being carried out by the BKI and the terrorist-gangster networks operating in the country. Such activities include the smuggling and induction of terrorist hardware, such as arms and ammunition, explosives, and IEDs across borders," said the NIA in a statement.

"The terror hardware is being used by operatives and members of terror outfits and organized criminal syndicates for carrying out bomb explosions, targeted killings, extortions, and terror funding of terror outfits in various parts of the country."

Of the raids conducted at 32 locations, the crackdown involved searches at 16 locations in the case (RC-21/2023/NIA/DLI) related to the activities of the chiefs and members of BKI. The NIA, which had registered the case suo moto on July 10 last year, has identified Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa as among the key conspirators involved in hatching terror conspiracies as well as smuggling of arms and ammunition into Punjab.

They have also been sending funds to their associates through various Money Transfer Service Schemes (MTSS) channels for carrying out terrorist acts, according to the NIA investigations. A total of seven locations were raided in the case (RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI) registered by the NIA against the Organised Crime Syndicate being run on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, including Goldy Brar, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, said the NIA.

"The syndicate has spread its mafia-style criminal networks in several states of the country, as well as abroad, in active conspiracy with Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, a 'designated individual terrorist'. These networks have been involved in many sensational crimes, such as the murders of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala as well as religious and social leaders like Pardeep Kumar, besides large-scale extortions from businessmen and professionals."

The third case (RC-22/2023/NIA/DLI) in which nine raids were conducted today relates to various proscribed terrorist organisations and criminal gangs based in India and abroad that have been involved in hatching terror and criminal conspiracies in various parts of the country, said the agency.

"The searches were part of NIA's continuous crackdown on terrorist outfits and individual terrorists engaged in carrying out criminal and terrorist activities in India, as well as their support networks," the NIA added.