NIA raids 10 locations in J-K in LeT-linked cross border terror case

The searches were conducted at locations in Kupwara, Kulgam, Bandipora, Baramulla and Sopore to unearth further evidence relating to the conspiracy and to ascertain the roles of individuals providing logistical and other support to infiltrated terrorists, a statement issued by the NIA said.

"During the searches, incriminating material relevant to the case was seized/secured, which is being examined and corroborated with other evidence collected during the investigation," it said.

The investigation commenced following the arrest of an OGW, associated with LeT, on the night of 31st March 2026 at a naka point. A hand grenade and live ammunition were recovered from his possession.

Further investigation subsequently led to the arrest of Pakistani nationals linked to the conspiracy and revealed the identities and suspected roles of members of the local support network, the statement said.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed linkages between Pakistan-based LeT handlers and their local associates, who were being used for communication, movement and concealment of infiltrated terrorists, provision of shelter, reconnaissance and other logistical facilitation, it said.

The NIA is also examining the financial trail, communication channels, movement of the accused, and the source and supply chain of arms and explosives, with a view to establishing the complete network and uncovering the extent of its activities.

The searches conducted today are part of NIA's continuing investigation into the larger conspiracy and the support mechanism facilitating cross-border terrorism, the statement said.

The NIA continues its investigation to identify all persons involved in the conspiracy and establish their respective roles, the statement said.