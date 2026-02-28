NIA questions PFI activist for alleged anti-national activities

Following a petition filed by the national agency, the NIA court here granted custody of the accused from February 23 to March 2, officials said.

In its custody application, the NIA submitted that Moideenkutty was allegedly involved in various criminal cases registered in Kerala and had links with several suspects, including absconding accused persons.

The agency also stated that the role of the accused in allegedly arranging and providing shelter to absconders involved in the terrorist act required further investigation.

Counsel for Moideenkutty opposed the custody plea, arguing that there were no grounds to grant the NIA custody.

The defence counsel also submitted that the accused was suffering from illness and should not be remanded to police custody.

The court, however, granted custody of Moideenkutty from February 23 afternoon till 5 pm on March 2.

The NIA, which registered the case in 2022, has so far filed a charge sheet against 65 persons and arrested 56, of whom 50 have been granted bail.