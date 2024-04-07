NIA denies allegations of unlawful actions in West Bengal's Bhupatinagar

NEW DELHI: Categorically denying any mala fide in its recent actions in West Bengal's Bhupatinagar area, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday refuted the allegations of unlawful actions levelled against it and dismissed the entire controversy as unfortunate.

The NIA made it clear that its actions were bona fide, lawful and legally mandated, as part of it's ongoing investigation into the heinous crime related to the fabrication of crude bombs, leading to an explosion that killed three persons in Naruabila village, PS Bhupatinagar district, Purba Medinipur, in West Bengal.

The incident had taken place in December 2022 and the NIA had taken over the investigation in the case (re-registered by NIA as RC 16/2023/NIA/DLI) on June 6, 2023, on the directions of the Hon'ble Calcutta High Court.

The NIA has reiterated that it's team had come under violent attack by an unruly mob when they went to conduct searches in Naruabila village on Saturday in connection with it's probe in the said case.

"The attack was completely unprovoked and uncalled for, and it was an attempt to obstruct the NIA from carrying out it's lawful duties," the agency said.

It pointed out that the searches were conducted at five locations in the presence of independent witnesses, and under the security cover provided by the CRPF, which included lady constables. The arrests were made after following all lawful procedures, it added.

The NIA further mentioned that an aggressive crowd, had assaulted its personnel, who were taking arrested accused Manobrata Jana to the local police station for completing legal formalities.

One NIA official sustained injuries and an official vehicle of the NIA was also damaged in the attack. The NIA has already filed a complaint at the area police station seeking legal action against the assailants.

NIA on Saturday arrested two accused, Manobrata Jana and Bailicharan Maity, for their involvement in the crude bomb explosion case.

The central agency has now revealed that the duo failed to appear before the agency despite repeated summons to join the investigation. It had, accordingly, filed an application before the Special NIA Court, Kolkata, which, after perusing the case records, issued an order on April 3, 2024, stating that it found the allegations to be of a very serious nature.

The special court had also observed that the agency was "at liberty to proceed with the investigation as expeditiously as possible, and to take all necessary action with regard to the arrest, search and seizure of the houses of the suspects/accused persons, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Criminal Code of Procedure, the NIA Act and UA(P)A so far applicable for a proper and thorough investigation".

Following the Special Court's order, the NIA conducted the searches on Saturday, which culminated in the arrest of the two accused, who were found to be involved in the case.