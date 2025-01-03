NIA court convicts 28 for murder during 2018 Kasganj Tiranga Yatra

LUCKNOW: A special NIA court here has convicted 28 persons in connection with the murder of Chandan Gupta, who was shot dead in a communal clash that broke out during a 2018 Tiranga Yatra in Kasganj.

Special judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi said that the sentence will be announced on Friday. The accused were convicted on charges of murder, attempted murder, rioting and insulting the national flag on Thursday.

The case has drawn significant attention after Chandan Gupta's death sparked riots in the region.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court also acquitted Nasiruddin and Asim Qureshi, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to convict them.

On the morning of January 26, 2018, Chandan Gupta and his brother Vivek Gupta took part in a Tiranga Yatra. When the procession reached near the Government Girls Inter College gate on Tehsil Road, a group, including Salim, Wasim and Naseem, allegedly blocked the road and stopped the procession, a government counsel said.

When Chandan objected, the situation escalated and stone-pelting began from the side of the accused, the lawyer said.

Salim, one of the main accused, shot Chandan, seriously injuring him, he said. Despite the grave injury, Vivek and their companions managed to rush Chandan to the Kasganj police station, from where he was immediately transferred to the district hospital where he was declared dead shortly after arrival.

The murder of Chandan led to widespread riots in Kasganj for three days, fueling communal tensions in the region.

Chandan's father Sushil Gupta lodged a murder complaint.

In September 2019, the Kasganj Sessions Court framed charges against 23 individuals. Later, in November 2019, charges were framed against an additional seven persons.

The charges included Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 307/149 (attempted murder), 302/149 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 336 (endangerment), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and Section 124K (insult to national flag) of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, several of the accused faced charges under the Arms Act for possession of firearms.

The trial was transferred to the Lucknow court after initial proceedings in Kasganj.

After Thursday's conviction, Chandan's parents said they had faith in the judicial process. "We have full faith in the court, and we will be satisfied with whatever verdict is given," said Chandan's father, Sushil Gupta. However, he also voiced his frustration with the lack of support from political leaders.

He said none of these promises made by BJP leaders have been fulfilled, which included the construction of a square in Chandan's name and the provision of a government job for a member of his family.

"My son is getting justice from the court, but the government leaders have failed to deliver on their promises," Sushil Gupta added.

Out of the 28 convicted, 26 were present in court, while one, Munajir Rafi, appeared via video conferencing from jail. The court issued an arrest warrant for another accused, Salim, who was absent from the proceedings.

The accused were taken into judicial custody after the verdict and were sent to jail.

Salim, Wasim, Naseem, Mohsin, Rahat, Bablu and Salman have also been convicted under the Arms Act for carrying weapons during the incident.

The prosecution, led by government lawyers MK Singh and LK Dixit, presented 18 witnesses, while the defence brought forward 23 witnesses during the trial.