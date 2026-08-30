NIA court awards 7 years to man in ISIS-linked terror conspiracy case

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation, the conspiracy was masterminded by Mehaboob Pasha, the prime accused in the case, who conducted several meetings at his residence in Gurappanapalya, Bengaluru.

In these meetings, the accused planned targeted killings to incite communal riots and further the anti-national agenda of the proscribed ISIS terror organisation, the statement added.

Convicted accused Syed Fasiur Rehaman alias Syed Faseeh Ur Rehman participated in these conspiracy meetings and purchased tents and knives from a Decathlon Sports store for jungle-camp training of Al-Hind group members, the statement noted.

The conspiracy aimed to establish an ISIS/Daesh wilayah (province), the anti-terror agency said.

Rehman has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 48,000.