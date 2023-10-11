Begin typing your search...

NIA conducts raids in six states against banned PFI

The raids are being conducted in states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the official added.

ByPTIPTI|11 Oct 2023 4:59 AM GMT
NIA conducts raids in six states against banned PFI
Visuals from the spot (PTI)

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a series of raids in six states against the Popular Front of India, which was banned last year under the anti-terror law, an official said on Wednesday.

In September 2022, the government imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities.



National Investigation AgencyNIAraidsPopular Front of Indiaanti-terror law
PTI

