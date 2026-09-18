NIA court sentences eight Bangladeshis to life imprisonment in human trafficking case

The court on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 1.37 lakh on the convicts, with a further sentence of three-month simple imprisonment in default of payment of the fine, they said.

While eight of the convicts were Bangladeshis, one was an Indian national.

The case pertains to trafficking of Bangladeshi women to India by luring them with promises of lucrative employment and decent wages, and subsequently forcing them into prostitution, a statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The original case was registered by Telangana Police in Hyderabad following an operation in September 2019, during which three Bangladeshi women were rescued from a brothel being operated at Jalpally village, and another woman was rescued from a house at Mahimood Colony, Balapur, Hyderabad.

The NIA took over the investigation and re-registered the case on 12th October 2019.